Teams Have Shown Recent Trade Interest In Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

According to Doug Kyed of PFF, some NFL teams have expressed recent trade interest in Patriots WR N’Keal Harry. Kyed says that Harry is someone to keep an eye on this offseason as a candidate to be moved.

Harry formally requested a trade from New England last summer but there wasn’t any reported traction towards a deal and he remained with the Patriots.

Harry, 24, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry this offseason.

In 2021, Harry appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 12 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns.