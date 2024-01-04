Teams In NFC South With Potential Interest In Bill Belichick

According to Josina Anderson, there are teams in the NFC South with potential interest in hiring Patriots HC Bill Belichick should there be a break with New England.

Anderson notes it is common for coaches approaching a possible transition to explore the market for their services via the backchannels. She adds the Chargers have also come up as a potential destination for Belichick.

While there have been reports that Belichick’s future in New England is not yet determined and he could remain in 2024, Anderson writes there are sentiments from high-ranking organizational members who believe a mutual parting of ways is best for both sides

Regarding the NFC South, the Panthers have already fired their head coach and it’s possible another vacancy could open in the division. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles and Saints HC Dennis Allen appear to be on a trajectory toward safe, but Falcons HC Arthur Smith is on shakier ground.

The results of Week 18 could impact how things shake out. The Bucs play the Panthers and can clinch the division with a win. The Saints play the Falcons and either team could make the playoffs with a win plus a Bucs loss.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Belichick as the news is available.