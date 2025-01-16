Tennessee DE James Pearce Declared For Draft

Tennessee DE James Pearce announced on Wednesday night he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
VFL pic.twitter.com/052zn6diUn
— JCP (@JamesPearceJr10) January 16, 2025
Pearce was a true junior coming off back-to-back strong seasons, so this isn’t a big surprise. He’s projected to be a first-round pick in April and could be a top-15 selection.
NFLTR’s Ethan Woodie ranks him as the No. 2 edge rusher in this class at present.
Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection.
During his three-year college career, Pearce recorded 71 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 39 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!