Tennessee OT Darnell Wright Visited Saints, Five More Teams Scheduled This Week

According to Aaron Wilson, Tennessee OT Darnell Wright visited the Saints this past week, in addition to his other reported visits.

Wilson confirms Wright will be taking official visits with nearly 20 teams as he is drawing a ton of interest this offseason. His other visits include:

Buccaneers Cardinals Commanders Cowboys Lions

Wright has been one of the biggest risers in the class over the past few months and seems likely to be a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Wright, 21, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wright graded as his No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OL D.J. Fluker.

During his four-year college career, Wright appeared in 47 career games and made 42 starts, including 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.