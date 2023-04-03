Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Visiting Cowboys On Tuesday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

He’s considered to be one of the top receiver prospects in this year’s draft class and could be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

The Cowboys have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round and have been doing some homework on the receivers expected to be available in that area.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Hyatt, 21, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-ACC selection.

Dane Brugler has Hyatt listed as his No. 27 overall prospect.

Lance Zierlein compares Hyatt to DeSean Jackson.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.