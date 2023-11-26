Tension Between Giants DC Wink Martindale & HC Brian Daboll

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that there’s a lot of tension between Giants HC Brian Daboll and DC Wink Martindale.

Glazer says the relationship between the two is in a bad place as New York’s season has spiraled out of control. The tension between the two men is palpable and Glazer doubts they continue working together after this season — perhaps even before.

Martindale is a highly respected defensive coach who had a lot of success in his first year in New York in 2022, but the Giants haven’t been nearly as strong on that side of the ball this year.

He’s interviewed for a number of head coaching vacancies but has yet to land a top job. Martindale also left his job with the Ravens in what was characterized at the time as a “mutual” parting of ways.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranks No. 31 in yards allowed, No. 30 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 28 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Martindale and the Giants as the news is available.