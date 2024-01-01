Tests Confirm Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb Out For Season With Torn ACL

Adam Schefter reports that Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb did, in fact, suffer a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Miami has now lost their top two edge rushers Chubb and Jaelen Phillips for the season.

You can expect the Dolphins to place Chubb on injured reserve and add someone to their roster in the near future.

Chubb, 27, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they later restructured to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.