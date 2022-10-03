Tests Negative On Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle, Could Play On Thursday

Adam Schefter reports that tests on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative and he now has a chance to play Thursday against the Broncos.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed for 328 yards on 81 carries (4 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.