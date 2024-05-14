Colts Sign Fifth-Round WR Anthony Gould

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team has signed fifth-round WR Anthony Gould to his rookie contract.

Signed WR Anthony Gould.. pic.twitter.com/cqQ18yL6WS — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 14, 2024

That leaves just one more player for the Colts to sign to wrap up their draft class.

Gould, 23, was a two-year starter at Oregon State, earning first-team All-American honors and first-team All-PAC 12 as a return specialist in 2022. He was also named honorable mention all-conference in his final season.

The Colts selected Gould with the No. 142 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.372 million and including a $352,664 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Gould recorded 84 receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns in 43 games with 20 starts.