Tests Reveal Torn Labrum For Dalvin Cook, Team Hopes To Rest Him For Playoff Run

According to Ian Rapoport, tests on Vikings RB Dalvin Cook revealed he tore his labrum when he dislocated his shoulder on Sunday.

The injury will keep Cook out for some time, but Rapoport says the Vikings hope Cook will be back in time for a potential playoff push.

Rapoport notes there was a similar situation in 2019, where Cook missed two games before returning for the playoffs. If Cook’s rehab goes well, he says it’s possible he could return in Week 15 against the Bears.

If Minnesota decides to put Cook on injured reserve, it would keep him out three games minimum.

Cook, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

In 2021, Cook has appeared in nine games for the Vikings, picking up 773 yards on 171 carries (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He’s also added 27 receptions on 39 targets for 202 yards.