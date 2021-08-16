Texans Activate CB Bradley Roby From COVID-19 List

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans officially activated CB Bradley Roby from the Reserve/COVID-19 list before practice on Monday.

Roby was placed on the list in the middle of last week.

Roby, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract last year.

In 2020, Roby appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.