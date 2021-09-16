Texans Activate RT Charlie Heck From COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans activated RT Charlie Heck from the COVID-19 list Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop.

Heck, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

Heck was a three-year starter at North Carolina and a second-team All-ACC selection as a redshirt senior.

In 2020, Heck was active for three games, making start for the Texans.

During his college career at UNC, Heck appeared in 43 games, making 34 starts (25 at left tackle, 9 at right tackle).