Texans Agreed To Void Remaining Years Of Stefon Diggs’ Contract As Part Of Trade

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans agreed to wipe out the remaining years of WR Stefon Diggs‘ contract as a part of the trade to acquire him from Buffalo.

Instead of being under contract for three more years after the 2024 season, Diggs will instead be slated for unrestricted free agency.

Schefter adds the Texans also moved up the $3.5 million guaranteed Diggs was due to make in 2025 to the 2024 season.

He explains the Texans did this to ensure they got the best possible version of Diggs in a contract year after they gave up a 2025 second-round pick to acquire him.

It also creates the possibility that Diggs plays in Houston for just one season.

Diggs, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension last offseason.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him for a 2025 second-round pick.

In 2023, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 107 receptions on 160 targets for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.