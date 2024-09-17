Texans Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Texans announced on Tuesday that they are signing DT Tommy Togiai to their practice squad and releasing OT Braeden Daniels and LB Max Tooley from the unit.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd FB Troy Hairston DT Marcus Harris WR Johnny Johnson III CB D’Angelo Ross T David Sharpe RB J.J. Taylor LB Ezekiel Turner T Kilian Zierer (International) QB Kedon Slovis WR Xavier Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Arlington Hambright DB Desmond King DB Troy Pride DT Tommy Togiai

Togiai, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was among the team’s final roster cuts this season and was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad shortly after.

Jacksonville cut him loose and he quickly caught on with the Browns’ practice squad, before being signed to the Falcons active roster.

He was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2022, Togiai appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made two starts, recording 13 tackles, half a sack, and one fumble recovery.