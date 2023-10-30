Texans C Jarrett Patterson Has Fractured Ankle

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have confirmed sixth-round C Jarrett Patterson suffered a fractured ankle in the loss to the Panthers.

This will likely end the rookie’s season and marks yet another offensive line injury for a Texans team that’s had a tough run of luck in that department this year.

Patterson, 24, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and earned honorable mention and third-team All-American selections in 2020 and 2021. The Texans drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $169,976.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in seven games and made seven starts for the Texans at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 center out of 38 qualifying players.