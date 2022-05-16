Texans Claim DB Kendall Sheffield & WR Connor Wedington Off Waivers

The Houston Texans officially claimed DB Kendall Sheffield and WR Connor Wedington off of waivers on Monday, according to Field Yates.
Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him last week.
Sheffield is set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.
In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.
