Texans Claim DE Derek Barnett Off Waivers From Eagles

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans claimed DE Derek Barnett off of waivers from the Eagles on Monday.

Schefter mentions that the Texans considered trading for Barnett at the deadline.

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

He restructured his contract last offseason and is scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed and a base salary of $1,125,000. The Eagles waived him last week.

In 2023, Barnett has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and no sacks.