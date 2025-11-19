Texans Claim LB Damone Clark, Waive K Matthew Wright

Per the wire, the Texans have claimed LB Damone Clark from the Cowboys and are waiving K Matthew Wright.

Clark, 25, was second-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,902,556 rookie contract that included a $242,556 signing bonus and was making a base salary of $3.4 million after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2025, Clark has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 total tackles.