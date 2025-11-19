Texans Claim LB Damone Clark, Waive K Matthew Wright

Per the wire, the Texans have claimed LB Damone Clark from the Cowboys and are waiving K Matthew Wright.
Clark, 25, was second-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,902,556 rookie contract that included a $242,556 signing bonus and was making a base salary of $3.4 million after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.
In 2025, Clark has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 14 total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!