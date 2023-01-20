Texans Complete Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

According to multiple reporters, the Houston Texans completed their interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for their head-coaching job on Friday.

John McClain reports that Ryans’ interview was via Zoom and it remains to be seen if he’ll have an in-person interview with the Texans.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Texans job:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Eagles OC Shane Steichen Giants OC Mike Kafka Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown Former Saints HC Sean Payton

Ryans is one of the top head-coaching candidates this year and has drawn interest from the Colts, Broncos and Panthers.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.