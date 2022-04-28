Texans Could Be In Trade Mix For Jimmy Garoppolo Or Baker Mayfield After Draft

According to Jeff Howe, the Texans could get involved in a potential trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo or Browns QB Baker Mayfield following the draft.

Howe says the Texans do like QB Davis Mills, who as of now is expected to be the team’s starter in 2022. They aren’t expected to consider a quarterback with any of their first-round choices. Texans HC Lovie Smith has praised Mills but perhaps they’re looking to hedge with a veteran.

Texans GM Nick Caserio was part of the Patriots’ front office when they drafted Garoppolo. There were rumors New England was high on Mayfield in 2018 as well.

Howe adds the Panthers and Seahawks are also in the mix for both, although other reports have indicated Carolina could prefer Garoppolo to Mayfield.

Mayfield is not expected to be traded before the draft and remains in limbo. Garoppolo is rehabbing from shoulder surgery and isn’t expected to begin throwing again until July. San Francisco is still expected to move on from him at some point and turn things over to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield and Garoppolo as the news is available.