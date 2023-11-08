Texans Designate CB Derek Stingley Jr. & OT Charlie Heck To Return

The Houston Texans announced they’ve officially designated CB Derek Stingley Jr. and OT Charlie Heck to return from injured reserve.

Stingley, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Stingley has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles.