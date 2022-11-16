Texans Designate DL Michael Dwumfour To Return

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are designating DL Michael Dwumfour to return from injured reserve.

Dwumfour, 24, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets.

He was later released by the team with an injury settlement and was signed by the Texans’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans back in January.

In 2022, Dwumfour has appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded two tackles.