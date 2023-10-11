Texans Designate WR Noah Brown To Return From IR

The Houston Texans have designated WR Noah Brown to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens up a three-week window for Brown to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded three receptions on four targets for 20 yards.