Texans Designating DE Mario Addison To Return From IR

The Houston Texans are designating DE Mario Addison to return from injured reserve, per Brooks Kubena.

This opens up a 21-day window for Addison to practice with the team and ramp up before he has to be added to the active roster.

Addison, 35, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Troy back in 2011. He lasted just a few months in Chicago before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

After a brief stint with Washington in 2012, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad and later gave him a two-year extension in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract and signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills.

Addison recently finished out his deal with the Bills and was set to earn base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of his contract before later agreeing to a pay cut. The Texans signed him to a two-year contract in May.

In 2021, Addison appeared in 15 games and recorded 29 total tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.