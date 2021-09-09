Texans Eating $7.6M In Salary To Facilitate Trading CB Bradley Roby To Saints

According to Field Yates, the Texans are eating $7.6 million of CB Bradley Roby‘s deal in order to facilitate his trade to the Saints.

Houston is doing this by converting that much of his base salary into a signing bonus, which will remain on their cap. Roby will count just $1.862 million against the cap for the Saints once he’s traded.

It’s fair to assume this will improve the compensation the Texans get back for Roby, which has yet to be reported. Aaron Wilson says, however, it is expected to be more than one pick.

Roby is suspended for the first game of the 2021 season, but the Saints have been in need of cornerback help and could use some veteran depth at the position.

Roby, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract last year.

In 2020, Roby appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.