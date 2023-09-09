Texans Elevating OL Michael Deiter & P Ty Zentner

The Texans announced on Sunday that they are elevating OL Michael Deiter and P Ty Zentner for Week 1.

Deiter, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Deiter was active for all 17 games for the Dolphins but did not make a start for them.