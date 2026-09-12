Texans Elevating S George Odum For Week 1

The Texans announced that they have elevated veteran S George Odum ahead of Week 1.

Odum, 32, went undrafted out of Central Arkansas in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In March of 2024, Odum signed a two-year extension with San Francisco worth $10.8 million.

However, the 49ers let Odum go, and he signed with the Colts for a portion of the 2025 season. He then signed with Houston for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Odum appeared in three games for the Colts and made four tackles.