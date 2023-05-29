Texans Expected To Begin Extension Talks With RT Tytus Howard

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to begin negotiations with RT Tytus Howard on a long-term deal.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and will make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Wilson notes Howard could command a deal near the top of the market for right tackles after a successful 2022 season, even though Houston has already allocated significant resources to the position group.

“Tytus Howard is very strong, very sound. He gets a high grade from our advance scouts. I think he’s worth, especially if he ever got to free agency. My prediction is he would wind up staying in Houston,” an NFL general manager told Wilson.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $12,225,554 rookie contract that included a $6,911,312 signing bonus when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option.

He’s due to make $13.2 million guaranteed in 2023 on the option and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

