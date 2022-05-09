Texans Had Trade In Place For James Bradberry, But Deal Fell Through Due To Contract

Dan Duggan reports the Giants did have a tentative deal in place for CB James Bradberry with the Houston Texans at one point this offseason.

The trade was believed to be for a late-round pick, however Bradberry and the Texans couldn’t agree on a reworked contract, per Duggan. The veteran didn’t want to lock himself into a below-market rate deal for a bad team.

The Giants were willing to take on some money but would have wanted a better pick in return, and in the end Duggan says the deal fell apart.

The Giants ultimately ended up releasing Bradberry for the cap savings on Monday. Duggan notes it’s a straight release and not a June 1 cut.

He adds to keep an eye on the Eagles, Commanders, Raiders, Steelers and Chiefs as a potential landing spot for Bradberry.

Bradberry is now free to negotiate and sign with any team. The Chiefs were linked to Bradberry this offseason, but the organization reportedly didn’t want to be involved in a potential trade.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bradberry as the news is available.