Texans Having Second Interview With Josh McCown For Head Coach Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are having a second interview with retired quarterback Josh McCown for their head coach vacancy.

Pelissero adds that Houston explored hiring McCown last year, but the former quarterback didn’t feel ready for a coaching job and wanted to watch his sons play in high school. However, McCown is now a “serious candidate for the job.”

McCown also spoke with the Jaguars last week regarding a possible coaching position despite not having any experience in college or NFL.

Last week, Mike Florio also reported that there’s “building chatter in league circles that the Texans want to hire McCown.”

McCown, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him in March.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.