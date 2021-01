Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are expected to hire Lions’ WR coach Robert Prince, who was Detroit’s longest-tenured coach at seven years.

Multiple reports have since confirmed that Prince is joining new Texans HC David Culley’s staff.

Prince, 55, began his coaching career at Humboldt State back in 1989 and worked his way up to RB coach with the Falcons in 2004.

Prince has been the Lions’ WR coach since 2014 and prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at Boise State.