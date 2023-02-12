Texans Hiring Vikings Asst. QBs Jerrod Johnson As New QBs Coach

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Texans are hiring Vikings assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson as their new quarterbacks coach under DeMeco Ryans.

Johnson interviewed for the Texans in recent weeks.

The Texans just hired 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator so their staff is really coming together.

Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell.