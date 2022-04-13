Texans Hosting Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are hosting Iowa State RB Breece Hall for a visit.

Hall has also visited with the Giants, Bills, and Commanders so far this offseason.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hall, 20, hails from Wichita, Kansas, and was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Hall, who is considered to be one of the top running back prospects in the NFL draft, to former Bears and Jets RB Matt Forte.

During his three years at Iowa State, Hall rushed 718 times for 3,941 yards (5.5 YPC) and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 82 passes for 734 yards (9 YPC) and six touchdowns.