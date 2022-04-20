Texans Among Teams Interested In Trade For Deebo Samuel?

According to Tim Kawakami, the Texans have been identified in league circles as a team to watch in any potential trade for a wide receiver.

That obviously includes 49ers WR Deebo Samuel now that he has requested a trade, although Kawakami doesn’t know if San Francisco has had talks with Houston or is even willing to trade Samuel. Samuel would also have some say and might not be interested in the Texans.

Kawakami points out the Texans have the No. 3 and No. 13 pick in the draft and the second selection is the one teams think the Texans are willing to part with for help at receiver.

Ian Rapoport adds other teams to watch include the Jets, Packers, Chiefs and Lions.

Rapoport confirms Samuel hasn’t been willing to come to the table for negotiations and adds money doesn’t seem to be the issue. Instead, he apparently has issues with how he is used in the offense.

Samuel is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.