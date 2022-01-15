Texans Interview Hines Ward & Joe Lombardi For Head Coach Job

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve interviewed FAU WRs coach and former Steelers WR Hines Ward and Chargers OC Joe Lombardi for their head coach opening on Saturday.

We completed interviews with Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022

Ward, 45, was a third-round pick of the Steelers back in 1998. He played 14 seasons for the Steelers before retiring in 2012.

Ward took his first coaching job as an assistant with the Jets. He later departed to become the WRs coach at FAU last year.

Lombardi, 50, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator last year.