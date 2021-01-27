Texans Likely Deciding Between Leslie Frazier & David Culley For HC Job

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle writes that it seems safe to say the Texans are deciding between Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley for their head-coaching vacancy and a decision could be made before the weekend.

According to McClain, Frazier appears to be favorite for the Texans’ job after having two impressive interviews with the team.

Culley is an interesting candidate, as McClain reports that he made “such a strong impression” on GM Nick Caserio that he brought him to Houston for an in-person meeting and he’s now considered a “serious candidate.”

Former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell technically interviewed twice for the Texans’ job, but only one came with Caserio in place as the team’s GM.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy has also been in the mix, but it appears as though Houston is unlikely to hire him.

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Culley, 65, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WRs coaching 1994.

From there, Culley worked for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him for the 2019 season.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.