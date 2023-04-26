Texans Looking To Move Down — Or Up — With No. 12 Pick

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans have been exploring their options with the No. 12 pick.

Schefter says that includes trading down in the first round, as well as potentially moving up. He notes so far the Texans haven’t received much interest in the No. 2 overall pick and are expected to stay and make the pick there.

The closer the draft has gotten, the more it’s looked like the Texans intend to forego selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, and will instead take one of the top defensive players.

Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson appear to be the choices for the Texans at No. 2.

That still leaves the Texans with a big need at quarterback unless they plan on going into 2023 with Case Keenum and Davis Mills. Schefter’s report indicates the Texans could be approaching the problem with some creativity.

At No. 12, they could trade back into the top 10 and potentially get their preferred option. However, their willingness to consider a trade down and accumulating more picks shows they might be more comfortable playing the board and landing a quarterback later than people expect.

The Texans already have 12 picks in this year’s draft, so they’re not exactly hard up for picks. Once again, Houston is proving to be a wildcard team that can do just about whatever they want.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft as the news is available.