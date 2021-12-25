Texans Make Eight Moves For Week 16

The Houston Texans announced several roster moves ahead of Week 16, including signing DE Ron’Dell Carter to a contract through the 2022 season.

Per Aaron Wilson, Carter’s new deal will include a $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 workout bonus, and a $895,000 base salary next season.

The team is also activating several players this week including WR Danny Amendola, LB Christian Kirksey, LB Jacob Martin, S Terrence Brooks, OL Justin McCray, CB Terrance Mitchell, and DE DeMarcus Walker.

Kirksey, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him in March of 2020. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract and he was entering the second year of his deal when Green Bay waived him with a failed physical. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2021, Kirksey has appeared in eight games and recorded 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.