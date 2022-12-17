Texans Make Eight Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans made eight roster moves on Saturday, including activating DE Jonathan Greenard from injured reserve.

The team also signed CB Jacobi Francis and RB Royce Freeman to their active roster and elevated CB Will Redmond and TE Mason Schreck from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Texans placed three players on injured reserve including RB Dameon Pierce, CB Derek Stingley, and DT Taylor Stallworth.

Greenard, 25, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus.

In 2022, Greenard has appeared in four games for the Texans, recording six tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.