Texans Make Seven Roster Moves

On Wednesday, the Texans designated RT Tytus Howard, DB Brandon Hill, and P Cameron Johnston to return from injured reserve. Hill was then placed on the practice squad reserve list.

In additional moves, the team placed C Kendrick Green on injured reserve and signed DE Derek Rivers to their active roster. They also signed DT Taylor Stallworth to the practice squad.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and was set to make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He recently signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.