Texans Make Three Moves, Including Activating WR Noah Brown From IR

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are activating WR Noah Brown from injured reserve on Saturday for Week 6’s game against the Saints.

Other moves from the Texans include the team elevating D’Angelo Ross and waiving Alex Austin from the active roster.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason. The Texans just designated him to return from injured reserve.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded three receptions on four targets for 20 yards.