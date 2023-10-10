Texans Make Three PS Moves Including Signing DE Kerry Hyder

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DE Kerry Hyder to their practice squad.

He was just cut by the 49ers to make room for DE Randy Gregory, acquired via trade from the Broncos.

The Texans cut OT Geron Christian and WR Lance McCutcheon from their practice squad to make room.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DB Jacobi Francis DE Ali Gaye DB Brandon Hill WR Johnny Johnson TE Dalton Keene C Jimmy Morrissey DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) WR Steven Sims LB Garret Wallow G Dieter Eiselen RB Gerrid Doaks WR Jared Wayne DB D’Angelo Ross DT Michael Dwumfour DE Derek Rivers DE Kerry Hyder

Hyder, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle elected to release him last year and he later signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers. He was cut earlier this month, however.

In 2023, Hyder has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle and a sack.