Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed S Darius Joiner to a contract on Wednesday and waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury designation in a corresponding move.
Joiner, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in May but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.
During his one-year at Duke, Joiner appeared in 13 games and recorded 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
