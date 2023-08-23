Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed S Darius Joiner to a contract on Wednesday and waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

We have signed free agent Darius Joiner and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 23, 2023

Joiner, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in May but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

During his one-year at Duke, Joiner appeared in 13 games and recorded 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.