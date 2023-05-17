Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed undrafted free agent TE Jordan Murray and waived P Joe Doyle in a corresponding move.

We have signed undrafted free agent Jordan Murray and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 17, 2023

Murray transferred to Hawaii as a fifth-year senior after playing at Missouri State for four years.

During his college career at Missouri State and Hawaii, Murray recorded 109 receptions for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.