Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed undrafted free agent TE Jordan Murray and waived P Joe Doyle in a corresponding move.
We have signed undrafted free agent Jordan Murray and made another roster move.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 17, 2023
Murray transferred to Hawaii as a fifth-year senior after playing at Missouri State for four years.
During his college career at Missouri State and Hawaii, Murray recorded 109 receptions for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.
