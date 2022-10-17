Texans Moving On From EVP Of Football Operations Jack Easterby

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby after he was hired by the team in 2019.

Easterby also previously served as the team’s interim GM but was unwilling to take on the job full-time back in 2020.

Easterby made more than $3 million a year in his role as executive vice president and his chief responsibility was changing the culture of the Texans organization.

The team later hired GM Nick Caserio, with Easterby returning to his previous role.

Easterby was promoted to the Texans’ executive vice president of football operations in January 2020 after being their vice president of team development in April 2019. Previously he was a chaplain/character coach with the Patriots.

We will have more news on Easterby as it becomes available.