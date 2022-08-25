Texans Not Expected To Make LT Laremy Tunsil Available

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are not expected to make LT Laremy Tunsil available in any trade talks, whether it’s the Cowboys or anyone else.

Dallas just lost star LT Tyron Smith for what will probably be the majority of the season and former Texans beat reporter John McClain tweeted it would make sense for the rebuilding Houston team to take advantage of the Cowboys’ desperation and trade Tunsil for a haul.

However, Wilson points out this isn’t as compelling to the Texans because Tunsil is one of their best players and should still fit into their window.

Trading Tunsil would also create a huge dead money hit on their cap, especially after they restructured his contract this offseason.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. Tunsil is set to make a base salary of $18.5 million next season. He missed most of last season after undergoing thumb surgery.

In 2021, Tunsil appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle.