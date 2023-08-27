Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting QB

Following Sunday’s preseason finale, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans announced that C.J. Stroud will be their Week 1 starter, as expected.

Stroud was competing with Davis Mills for the job, but it’s been clear for a few weeks now that the rookie was likely to start against the Ravens in Week 1.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.