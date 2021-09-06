Texans Place RT Charlie Heck On COVID-19 List

The Houston Texans have placed RT Charlie Heck on the COVID-19 list Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson explains that the Texans have some options in terms of replacing their starting right tackle in Week 1 including moving Tytus Howard from left guard to his natural position or using Marcus Cannon there.

Heck, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

Heck was a three-year starter at North Carolina and a second-team All-ACC selection as a redshirt senior.

In 2020, Heck was active for three games, making start for the Texans.

During his college career at UNC, Heck appeared in 43 games, making 34 starts (25 at left tackle, 9 at right tackle).