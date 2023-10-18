Texans Place S Eric Murray On IR, Make Two Other Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are placing S Eric Murray on injured reserve, signed CB Alex Austin to their practice squad, and promoted CB D’Angelo Ross to the active roster.

Murray, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023.

In 2023, Murray appeared in six games and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, and one forced fumble.