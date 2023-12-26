Texans Placing S Jimmie Ward On IR

Field Yates reports that the Texans are placing S Jimmie Ward on injured reserve after he sustained an injury in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Ward, 32, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans.

In 2023, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 50 total tackles and one interception.

We will have more news on Ward as it becomes available.